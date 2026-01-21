Closing Figures Unveiled: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) Drop -2.77, Closes at $8.78

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GTM) closed the day trading at $8.78 down -2.77% from the previous closing price of $9.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.78 million shares were traded. GTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GTM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.67 and its Current Ratio is at 0.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on December 17, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13. On October 01, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $10.Wells Fargo initiated its Underweight rating on October 01, 2025, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 ’25 when Roth James M sold 343 shares for $10.12 per share. The transaction valued at 3,472 led to the insider holds 58,805 shares of the business.

McGrane Ashley sold 428 shares of GTM for $4,194 on Dec 01 ’25. The General Counsel and Corp Sec now owns 28,209 shares after completing the transaction at $9.80 per share. On Dec 02 ’25, another insider, McGrane Ashley, who serves as the General Counsel and Corp Sec of the company, sold 72 shares for $10.12 each. As a result, the insider received 729 and left with 28,137 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTM now has a Market Capitalization of 2799171328 and an Enterprise Value of 4158640384. As of this moment, ZoomInfo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.355 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.779.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GTM is 1.07, which has changed by -0.086450934 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GTM has reached a high of $12.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.99%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GTM traded about 4.71M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GTM traded about 4267940 shares per day. A total of 313.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 258.19M. Insiders hold about 17.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.54% stake in the company. Shares short for GTM as of 1767139200 were 27990092 with a Short Ratio of 5.95, compared to 1764288000 on 29841542. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27990092 and a Short% of Float of 9.94.

Earnings Estimates

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) is currently under the scrutiny of 22.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $1.19 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $309.27M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $316.4M to a low estimate of $307.49M. The current estimate, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $309.1MFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $307.83M. There is a high estimate of $317M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $302.36M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.24B.