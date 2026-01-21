Market Watch Highlights: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 1.57

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.57, down -2.48% from its previous closing price of $1.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 37.2 million shares were traded. AMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.55.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 ’25 when FRANK ELIZABETH F bought 100,979 shares for $3.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMC now has a Market Capitalization of 805321408 and an Enterprise Value of 8636421120. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.774 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.148.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMC is 1.80, which has changed by -0.52507377 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMC has reached a high of $4.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.87%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMC traded 25.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 40182470 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 512.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 510.07M. Insiders hold about 0.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.91% stake in the company. Shares short for AMC as of 1767139200 were 92917767 with a Short Ratio of 3.63, compared to 1764288000 on 44106124. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 92917767 and a Short% of Float of 18.190001.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) is currently in the spotlight, with 2.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $1.35B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.43B to a low estimate of $1.26B. The current estimate, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.31BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $976.34M. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $935M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.64BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.45B and the low estimate is $5.18B.