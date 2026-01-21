PowerFleet Inc (AIOT)’s Day in Review: Closing at 5.21, Down by -6.13

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $5.55 in the prior trading day, PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ: AIOT) closed at $5.21, down -6.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.45 million shares were traded. AIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.165.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AIOT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 ’25 when McConnell Michael J bought 10,000 shares for $4.64 per share. The transaction valued at 46,400 led to the insider holds 28,028 shares of the business.

Towe Steven Mark bought 23,157 shares of AIOT for $102,354 on Aug 14 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,457,923 shares after completing the transaction at $4.42 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIOT now has a Market Capitalization of 697226304 and an Enterprise Value of 953791360. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.705.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AIOT is 1.33, which has changed by -0.10339254 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AIOT has reached a high of $8.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.88%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1015590 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 133.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.56M. Insiders hold about 6.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.53% stake in the company. Shares short for AIOT as of 1767139200 were 13650707 with a Short Ratio of 10.75, compared to 1764288000 on 14271462. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13650707 and a Short% of Float of 10.8100004.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 4.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of PowerFleet Inc (AIOT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $111.69M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $112.2M to a low estimate of $111M. The current estimate, PowerFleet Inc’s year-ago sales were $106.43MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.24M. There is a high estimate of $114M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110.94M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $440.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $439M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $439.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $362.51MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $480.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $486.6M and the low estimate is $474.7M.