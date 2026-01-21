Investor’s Delight: Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) Closes Weak at 16.16, Down -24.52

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT) was $16.16 for the day, down -24.52% from the previous closing price of $21.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$24.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.14 million shares were traded. BKKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BKKT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.24 and its Current Ratio is at 2.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on September 08, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On September 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $2.50. On July 19, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on July 19, 2022, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 ’25 when Henderson Joseph Sean-Walsh sold 2,461 shares for $10.01 per share. The transaction valued at 24,635 led to the insider holds 10,936 shares of the business.

DEANA DOW bought 27,681 shares of BKKT for $355,172 on Dec 09 ’25. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, Henderson Joseph Sean-Walsh, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 169 shares for $21.50 each. As a result, the insider received 3,634 and left with 13,397 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKKT now has a Market Capitalization of 412312320 and an Enterprise Value of 349524096. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.975.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BKKT is 5.94, which has changed by -0.26577502 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BKKT has reached a high of $49.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.08%.

Shares Statistics:

BKKT traded an average of 1.57M shares per day over the past three months and 2279100 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.08M. Insiders hold about 40.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.01% stake in the company. Shares short for BKKT as of 1767139200 were 3681360 with a Short Ratio of 2.35, compared to 1764288000 on 2699945. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3681360 and a Short% of Float of 15.98.