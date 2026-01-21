Market Insight: Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $1.08

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) closed at $1.08 down -5.26% from its previous closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.35 million shares were traded. PHIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 ’25 when Bitterman Robert J bought 5,000 shares for $1.03 per share. The transaction valued at 5,150 led to the insider holds 291,421 shares of the business.

Bitterman Robert J bought 5,000 shares of PHIO for $5,100 on Dec 23 ’25. The Chairman, Pres. & CEO now owns 286,421 shares after completing the transaction at $1.02 per share. On Nov 21 ’25, another insider, Bitterman Robert J, who serves as the Chairman, Pres. & CEO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,700 and bolstered with 281,421 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHIO now has a Market Capitalization of 11923128 and an Enterprise Value of 920582.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PHIO is 0.94, which has changed by -0.50218344 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PHIO has reached a high of $4.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -43.88%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PHIO has traded an average of 3.00M shares per day and 365850 over the past ten days. A total of 10.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.76M. Insiders hold about 9.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.77% stake in the company. Shares short for PHIO as of 1767139200 were 305070 with a Short Ratio of 0.10, compared to 1764288000 on 249310. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 305070 and a Short% of Float of 2.8499998.