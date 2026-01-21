Market Recap Check: Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL)’s Negative Finish at 13.92, Up/Down -2.32

Kiel Thompson

Technology

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) closed at $13.92 in the last session, down -2.32% from day before closing price of $14.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.74 million shares were traded. BRSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.805.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRSL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.77.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 ’25 when McGregor Heather Jane bought 4,500 shares for $16.95 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRSL now has a Market Capitalization of 2616973568 and an Enterprise Value of 5835800064. As of this moment, Brightstar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.754.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BRSL is 1.06, which has changed by -0.1815049 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BRSL has reached a high of $18.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.49%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRSL traded on average about 1.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1871070 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 189.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.90M. Insiders hold about 46.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.44% stake in the company. Shares short for BRSL as of 1767139200 were 4639331 with a Short Ratio of 2.83, compared to 1764288000 on 4858980. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4639331 and a Short% of Float of 2.5100000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BRSL is 0.75, which was 0.8 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.056140352. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.51. The current Payout Ratio is 46.90% for BRSL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2003-07-03 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.