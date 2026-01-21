Market Recap Check: Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL)’s Negative Finish at 13.92, Up/Down -2.32

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) closed at $13.92 in the last session, down -2.32% from day before closing price of $14.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.74 million shares were traded. BRSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.805.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRSL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.77.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 ’25 when McGregor Heather Jane bought 4,500 shares for $16.95 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRSL now has a Market Capitalization of 2616973568 and an Enterprise Value of 5835800064. As of this moment, Brightstar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.754.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BRSL is 1.06, which has changed by -0.1815049 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BRSL has reached a high of $18.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.49%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRSL traded on average about 1.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1871070 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 189.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.90M. Insiders hold about 46.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.44% stake in the company. Shares short for BRSL as of 1767139200 were 4639331 with a Short Ratio of 2.83, compared to 1764288000 on 4858980. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4639331 and a Short% of Float of 2.5100000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BRSL is 0.75, which was 0.8 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.056140352. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.51. The current Payout Ratio is 46.90% for BRSL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2003-07-03 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.