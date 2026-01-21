Trading Day Triumph: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) Ends at $27.5, a 1.03 Surge/Plunge

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (AMEX: CMCL) closed the day trading at $27.5 up 1.03% from the previous closing price of $27.22. In other words, the price has increased by $1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.44 million shares were traded. CMCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CMCL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on December 16, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMCL now has a Market Capitalization of 530881568 and an Enterprise Value of 554574976. As of this moment, Caledonia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.134.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMCL is 0.48, which has changed by 1.8713081 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMCL has reached a high of $38.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.46%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CMCL traded about 323.96K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CMCL traded about 684620 shares per day. A total of 19.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.66M. Insiders hold about 24.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.99% stake in the company. Shares short for CMCL as of 1767139200 were 294787 with a Short Ratio of 0.91, compared to 1764288000 on 283637. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 294787 and a Short% of Float of 1.78.

Dividends & Splits

CMCL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.56, up from 0.56 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02057311. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.17. The current Payout Ratio is 60.07% for CMCL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-23 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-21. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-06-27 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) is underway, with the input of 1.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.32 and $3.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.32. EPS for the following year is $3.14, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $3.14 and $3.14.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $74M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $74M to a low estimate of $74M. The current estimate, Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc’s year-ago sales were $47.52MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.3M. There is a high estimate of $71.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $267.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $263.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $265.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $183.02MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $316.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $330.1M and the low estimate is $294.3M.