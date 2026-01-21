Vistra Corp (VST)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 156.81, Down -5.88

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Vistra Corp’s stock clocked out at $156.81, down -5.88% from its previous closing price of $166.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.58 million shares were traded. VST stock price reached its highest trading level at $166.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $156.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 84.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 126.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 0.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on November 25, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $217. On October 28, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $238. On October 16, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $250.TD Cowen initiated its Buy rating on October 16, 2025, with a $250 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’25 when BURKE JAMES A sold 22,251 shares for $162.05 per share. The transaction valued at 3,605,775 led to the insider holds 297,998 shares of the business.

BURKE JAMES A bought 22,251 shares of VST for $3,605,775 on Dec 11 ’25. On Nov 24 ’25, another insider, Moore Stephanie Zapata, who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 8,219 shares for $173.35 each. As a result, the insider received 1,424,764 and left with 79,854 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VST now has a Market Capitalization of 53131227136 and an Enterprise Value of 72538226688. As of this moment, Vistra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.934.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VST is 1.42, which has changed by -0.10842341 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VST has reached a high of $219.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.03%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VST traded 4.94M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7851010 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 338.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 335.13M. Insiders hold about 1.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.32% stake in the company. Shares short for VST as of 1767139200 were 7826489 with a Short Ratio of 1.58, compared to 1764288000 on 7769224. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7826489 and a Short% of Float of 2.6800001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.896, VST has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.90. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0053781513. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.03.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Vistra Corp (VST) reflects the collective analysis of 9.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.25 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.89. EPS for the following year is $8.76, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $9.88 and $7.54.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $5.75B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.08B to a low estimate of $4.7B. The current estimate, Vistra Corp’s year-ago sales were $4.04BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.54B. There is a high estimate of $6.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.41B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.22BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.32B and the low estimate is $18.75B.