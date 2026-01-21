Ratio Review: Analyzing Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $8.38 in the prior trading day, Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) closed at $8.19, down -2.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.21 million shares were traded. GNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GNW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 ’25 when McInerney Thomas J sold 40,000 shares for $8.64 per share. The transaction valued at 345,600 led to the insider holds 5,107,444 shares of the business.

McInerney Thomas J bought 40,000 shares of GNW for $345,600 on Dec 02 ’25. On Nov 24 ’25, another insider, Karawan Gregory S., who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $8.51 each. As a result, the insider received 340,404 and left with 302,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNW now has a Market Capitalization of 3361453568 and an Enterprise Value of 4470926848. As of this moment, Genworth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.613 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.975.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GNW is 1.02, which has changed by 0.20575535 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GNW has reached a high of $9.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.84%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4594170 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 402.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 390.80M. Insiders hold about 2.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.02% stake in the company. Shares short for GNW as of 1767139200 were 6276623 with a Short Ratio of 1.50, compared to 1764288000 on 7246241. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6276623 and a Short% of Float of 2.29.

