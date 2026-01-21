Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) was $16.16 for the day, down -3.06% from the previous closing price of $16.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29.75 million shares were traded. RIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RIVN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.23 and its Current Ratio is at 2.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when ROBERT J. SCARINGE bought 17,450 shares for $16.03 per share.

Scaringe Robert J sold 17,450 shares of RIVN for $341,071 on Jan 06 ’26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,132,659 shares after completing the transaction at $19.55 per share. On Jan 06 ’26, another insider, RJ SCARINGE, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 17,450 shares for $19.55 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIVN now has a Market Capitalization of 19810754560 and an Enterprise Value of 17940756480. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.075 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.869.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RIVN is 1.77, which has changed by 0.31363273 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RIVN has reached a high of $22.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.99%.

Shares Statistics:

RIVN traded an average of 47.59M shares per day over the past three months and 34022700 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.22B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 803.55M. Insiders hold about 34.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.49% stake in the company. Shares short for RIVN as of 1767139200 were 154074978 with a Short Ratio of 3.24, compared to 1764288000 on 149640047. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 154074978 and a Short% of Float of 14.530000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) is the result of assessments by 11.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.14 and -$3.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.23. EPS for the following year is -$2.93, with 14.0 analysts recommending between -$2.6 and -$3.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 21 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.53B to a low estimate of $1.06B. The current estimate, Rivian Automotive Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.73BFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B. There is a high estimate of $1.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.09B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.97BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.06B and the low estimate is $5.33B.

