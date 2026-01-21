Financial Fitness Check: Examining Sonos Inc (SONO)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) closed at $15.32 down -3.34% from its previous closing price of $15.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.74 million shares were traded. SONO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sonos Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.94 and its Current Ratio is at 1.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

On September 26, 2024, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $11. Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 08, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 04 ’25 when Lazarus Edward P sold 12,000 shares for $19.00 per share. The transaction valued at 228,000 led to the insider holds 423,219 shares of the business.

Lazarus Edward P bought 12,000 shares of SONO for $228,000 on Dec 04 ’25. On Dec 03 ’25, another insider, Millington Nicholas, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 156,842 shares for $18.89 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONO now has a Market Capitalization of 1851885824 and an Enterprise Value of 1674183808. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 40.107.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SONO is 2.05, which has changed by 0.12093353 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SONO has reached a high of $19.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.70%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SONO has traded an average of 1.46M shares per day and 1335240 over the past ten days. A total of 120.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.15M. Insiders hold about 2.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.93% stake in the company. Shares short for SONO as of 1767139200 were 9925723 with a Short Ratio of 6.80, compared to 1764288000 on 8747926. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9925723 and a Short% of Float of 11.709999999999999.