Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Globant S.A (GLOB)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Globant S.A (NYSE: GLOB) closed at $62.85 in the last session, down -7.84% from day before closing price of $68.2. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.13 million shares were traded. GLOB stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.0.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GLOB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on January 06, 2026, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $72. On November 20, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $61. On October 23, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $67.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on October 23, 2025, with a $67 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLOB now has a Market Capitalization of 2768775424 and an Enterprise Value of 3174260736. As of this moment, Globant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.277 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.426.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GLOB is 1.19, which has changed by -0.6706905 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GLOB has reached a high of $228.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.08%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GLOB traded on average about 1.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1020250 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.93M. Insiders hold about 2.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.46% stake in the company. Shares short for GLOB as of 1767139200 were 5848541 with a Short Ratio of 4.79, compared to 1764288000 on 7313578. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5848541 and a Short% of Float of 15.129999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Globant S.A (GLOB) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 14.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.49, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.14 and $5.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.08. EPS for the following year is $6.3, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $6.51 and $6.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $605.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $607.15M to a low estimate of $605M. The current estimate, Globant S.A’s year-ago sales were $642.48MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $600.54M. There is a high estimate of $611.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $594M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLOB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.55B and the low estimate is $2.4B.