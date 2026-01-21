Financial Health Report: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: KC) closed the day trading at $11.34 down -4.71% from the previous closing price of $11.9. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.07 million shares were traded. KC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 0.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on September 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 ’25 when Liu Tao bought 30,000 shares for $12.38 per share.

He Haijian bought 15,362 shares of KC for $208,462 on Aug 22 ’25. On Aug 22 ’25, another insider, Liu Tao, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 120,000 shares for $13.57 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KC now has a Market Capitalization of 3452134912 and an Enterprise Value of 55876091904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.188 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.836.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KC is 2.06, which has changed by 0.25 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KC has reached a high of $22.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.69%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KC traded about 1.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KC traded about 1393160 shares per day. A total of 295.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 295.64M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.14% stake in the company. Shares short for KC as of 1767139200 were 5910025 with a Short Ratio of 4.42, compared to 1764288000 on 8946563. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5910025 and a Short% of Float of 3.5000000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 5.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.2 and -$2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.2. EPS for the following year is -$1.76, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$1.16 and -$2.53.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $2.81B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.81B to a low estimate of $2.81B. The current estimate, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR’s year-ago sales were $2.23BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.21B. There is a high estimate of $2.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.08B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.79BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.67B and the low estimate is $10.86B.