Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Prime Medicine Inc (PRME)

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Prime Medicine Inc’s stock clocked out at $3.89, down -2.26% from its previous closing price of $3.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.57 million shares were traded. PRME stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.73.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRME’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.61 and its Current Ratio is at 6.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 ’25 when GV 2021 GP, L.L.C. bought 1,500,000 shares for $3.30 per share. The transaction valued at 4,950,000 led to the insider holds 3,262,440 shares of the business.

NELSEN ROBERT bought 3,030,300 shares of PRME for $9,999,990 on Aug 01 ’25. The Director now owns 6,230,300 shares after completing the transaction at $3.30 per share. On Aug 01 ’25, another insider, ARCH Venture Partners XII, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,030,300 shares for $3.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,999,990 and bolstered with 6,230,300 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRME now has a Market Capitalization of 702186496 and an Enterprise Value of 593526272. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 117.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 99.302 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.016.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRME is 2.71, which has changed by 0.25157237 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRME has reached a high of $6.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.75%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRME traded 3.82M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3694090 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 180.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.82M. Insiders hold about 48.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.15% stake in the company. Shares short for PRME as of 1767139200 were 25672632 with a Short Ratio of 6.72, compared to 1764288000 on 19673466. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25672632 and a Short% of Float of 23.200001.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 11.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 11.0 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$1.39.