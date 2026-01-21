Balance Sheet Dive: BTCS Inc (BTCS)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $2.9 in the prior trading day, BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) closed at $2.71, down -6.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. BTCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8094 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.675.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BTCS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.78 and its Current Ratio is at 4.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when Allen Charles W bought 67,501 shares for $2.89 per share. The transaction valued at 195,078 led to the insider holds 4,666,506 shares of the business.

Allen Charles W bought 19,499 shares of BTCS for $56,547 on Nov 18 ’25. The CEO now owns 4,599,005 shares after completing the transaction at $2.90 per share. On Nov 19 ’25, another insider, Allen Charles W, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $2.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,800 and bolstered with 4,670,006 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTCS now has a Market Capitalization of 127774160 and an Enterprise Value of 192021664. As of this moment, BTCS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 135.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.377 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.457.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTCS is 3.15, which has changed by -0.07051283 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTCS has reached a high of $8.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.11%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 797740 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.26M. Insiders hold about 26.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.05% stake in the company. Shares short for BTCS as of 1767139200 were 1981892 with a Short Ratio of 1.49, compared to 1764288000 on 1478979. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1981892 and a Short% of Float of 4.96.