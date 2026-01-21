Balance Sheet Dive: BTCS Inc (BTCS)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Business

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $2.9 in the prior trading day, BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) closed at $2.71, down -6.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. BTCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8094 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.675.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BTCS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.78 and its Current Ratio is at 4.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when Allen Charles W bought 67,501 shares for $2.89 per share. The transaction valued at 195,078 led to the insider holds 4,666,506 shares of the business.

Allen Charles W bought 19,499 shares of BTCS for $56,547 on Nov 18 ’25. The CEO now owns 4,599,005 shares after completing the transaction at $2.90 per share. On Nov 19 ’25, another insider, Allen Charles W, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $2.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,800 and bolstered with 4,670,006 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTCS now has a Market Capitalization of 127774160 and an Enterprise Value of 192021664. As of this moment, BTCS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 135.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.377 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.457.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTCS is 3.15, which has changed by -0.07051283 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTCS has reached a high of $8.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.11%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 797740 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.26M. Insiders hold about 26.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.05% stake in the company. Shares short for BTCS as of 1767139200 were 1981892 with a Short Ratio of 1.49, compared to 1764288000 on 1478979. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1981892 and a Short% of Float of 4.96.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.