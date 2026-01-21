Ratios Revealed: Decoding Banzai International Inc (BNZI)’s Financial Health

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ: BNZI) was $1.22 for the day, down -14.08% from the previous closing price of $1.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$14.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. BNZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.215.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BNZI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.09 and its Current Ratio is at 0.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when CP BF Lending, LLC sold 62,700 shares for $2.81 per share. The transaction valued at 175,911 led to the insider holds 4 shares of the business.

Davy Joseph P. sold 25,490 shares of BNZI for $61,050 on Sep 11 ’25. The CEO & Chairman now owns 5 shares after completing the transaction at $2.40 per share. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, Davy Joseph P., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 25,490 shares for $2.62 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNZI now has a Market Capitalization of 14540334 and an Enterprise Value of 21861116. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.053 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.268.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BNZI is -0.55, which has changed by -0.9139394 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BNZI has reached a high of $27.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -73.29%.

Shares Statistics:

BNZI traded an average of 636.04K shares per day over the past three months and 1529970 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.88M. Insiders hold about 15.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.08% stake in the company. Shares short for BNZI as of 1767139200 were 512762 with a Short Ratio of 0.81, compared to 1764288000 on 673574. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 512762 and a Short% of Float of 5.6599997.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Banzai International Inc (BNZI) is currently in progress, with 2.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.47 and -$3.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.47. EPS for the following year is -$1.64, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$1.53 and -$1.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.2M to a low estimate of $2.95M. The current estimate, Banzai International Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.3MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.94M. There is a high estimate of $3.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.53MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17M and the low estimate is $16.77M.