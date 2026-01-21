Market Highlights: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Ends on a High Note at 22.63

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) closed at $22.63 in the last session, up 0.62% from day before closing price of $22.49. In other words, the price has increased by $0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.28 million shares were traded. RARE stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.0.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RARE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.74 and its Current Ratio is at 1.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 94.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 85.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 20, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Horn Howard sold 3,150 shares for $22.84 per share. The transaction valued at 71,946 led to the insider holds 91,996 shares of the business.

HOWARD HORN bought 3,150 shares of RARE for $71,946 on Jan 02 ’26. On Dec 29 ’25, another insider, Huizenga Theodore Alan, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 85 shares for $34.38 each. As a result, the insider received 2,922 and left with 50,450 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RARE now has a Market Capitalization of 2183287296 and an Enterprise Value of 2624236544. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 237.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.162 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.159.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RARE is 0.16, which has changed by -0.47624594 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RARE has reached a high of $46.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -26.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.05%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RARE traded on average about 2.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3167540 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 96.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.78M. Insiders hold about 6.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.37% stake in the company. Shares short for RARE as of 1767139200 were 8017399 with a Short Ratio of 3.61, compared to 1764288000 on 8871538. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8017399 and a Short% of Float of 8.6.

Earnings Estimates

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 12.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.42, with high estimates of -$0.88 and low estimates of -$1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.26 and -$6.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.7. EPS for the following year is -$4.15, with 12.0 analysts recommending between -$1.52 and -$6.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $198.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $207.7M to a low estimate of $189.7M. The current estimate, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc’s year-ago sales were $164.88MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $171.96M. There is a high estimate of $198.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RARE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $673.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $655.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $664.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $560.23MBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $787.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $903.6M and the low estimate is $668.72M.