Daily Progress: Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) Drop -0.68%, Closing at $170.63

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) closed at $170.63 down -0.68% from its previous closing price of $171.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.51 million shares were traded. FUTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $172.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $166.5.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.16 and its Current Ratio is at 1.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On August 12, 2025, Daiwa Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $190. On July 17, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $176.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on July 17, 2025, with a $176 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 18 ’25 when XU LI bought 94,000 shares for $121.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FUTU now has a Market Capitalization of 23756390400 and an Enterprise Value of 65371385856. As of this moment, Futu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.439.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FUTU is 0.42, which has changed by 0.9247143 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FUTU has reached a high of $202.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.18%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FUTU has traded an average of 1.51M shares per day and 1520760 over the past ten days. A total of 94.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.32M. Insiders hold about 3.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.99% stake in the company. Shares short for FUTU as of 1767139200 were 4719390 with a Short Ratio of 3.13, compared to 1764288000 on 4961061. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4719390 and a Short% of Float of 7.960000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 1.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $26.71, with high estimates of $26.71 and low estimates of $26.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $82.99 and $70.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $78.4. EPS for the following year is $88.98, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $121.27 and $71.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.66B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.66B to a low estimate of $5.66B. The current estimate, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s year-ago sales were $4.43B

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.59BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.83B and the low estimate is $20.61B.