For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) was $9.48 for the day, down -10.18% from the previous closing price of $10.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.39 million shares were traded. VNET stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.205 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.325.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VNET’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on November 29, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $5 from $3.10 previously. On October 09, 2024, HSBC Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $5.20. BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 19, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.90 to $2.70.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’25 when WANG QIYU bought 87,154 shares for $8.39 per share.

Sean Shao bought 1,000 shares of VNET for $10,800 on Sep 30 ’25. On Mar 17 ’25, another insider, Blackstone Tactical Opportunit, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 10,402,130 shares for $11.38 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VNET now has a Market Capitalization of 2550365184 and an Enterprise Value of 39669866496. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.172 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.085.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VNET is 0.01, which has changed by 0.6603774 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VNET has reached a high of $16.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.69%.

Shares Statistics:

VNET traded an average of 4.22M shares per day over the past three months and 6856860 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 263.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 253.49M. Insiders hold about 3.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.46% stake in the company. Shares short for VNET as of 1767139200 were 28086272 with a Short Ratio of 6.65, compared to 1764288000 on 31102955. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28086272 and a Short% of Float of 19.610001.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 1.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.07. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.68B to a low estimate of $2.6B. The current estimate, VNET Group Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $2.25BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.65B. There is a high estimate of $2.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.65B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.26BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.35B and the low estimate is $10.66B.