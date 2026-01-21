Closing Strong: Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) Ends at $4.91, Down -6.83 from Last Close

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $5.27 in the prior trading day, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) closed at $4.91, down -6.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.37 million shares were traded. ULCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.9.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ULCC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.36 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’25 when Schuller Steve sold 5,000 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 30,000 led to the insider holds 77,312 shares of the business.

Biffle Barry sold 82,627 shares of ULCC for $477,675 on Dec 11 ’25. The CEO now owns 631,836 shares after completing the transaction at $5.78 per share. On Dec 10 ’25, another insider, Biffle Barry, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 17,373 shares for $6.01 each. As a result, the insider received 104,422 and left with 714,463 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ULCC now has a Market Capitalization of 1120607104 and an Enterprise Value of 5590149120. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.499 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.51.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ULCC is 2.56, which has changed by -0.38145542 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ULCC has reached a high of $10.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.25%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3755950 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 228.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.45M. Insiders hold about 62.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.93% stake in the company. Shares short for ULCC as of 1767139200 were 21517651 with a Short Ratio of 5.35, compared to 1764288000 on 28921414. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21517651 and a Short% of Float of 38.12.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) is the result of assessments by 11.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $0.45 and -$0.57.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $971.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $988.85M to a low estimate of $946.47M. Frontier Group Holdings Inc's year-ago sales were $1B. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $975.87M. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $941.01M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ULCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.77BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.65B and the low estimate is $4.07B.