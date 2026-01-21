Market Watch: Aurelion Inc (AURE)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $0.25

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Aurelion Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.25, down -0.76% from its previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. AURE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2562 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2403.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AURE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AURE now has a Market Capitalization of 85839704 and an Enterprise Value of 91348008. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 47.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 51.159 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.254.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AURE is 3.25, which has changed by -0.8484849 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AURE has reached a high of $2.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -37.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -44.74%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AURE traded 191.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 302590 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 345.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.29M. Insiders hold about 62.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.04% stake in the company. Shares short for AURE as of 1767139200 were 22636 with a Short Ratio of 0.12, compared to 1764288000 on 168316. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22636 and a Short% of Float of 0.02.