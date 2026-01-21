Market Resilience: Conduent Inc (CNDT) Finishes Weak at 1.68, Down -16.58

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) closed the day trading at $1.68 down -16.58% from the previous closing price of $2.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$16.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.0 million shares were traded. CNDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9963 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.68.

For a better understanding of CNDT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on March 14, 2024, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 18 ’25 when Agadi Harshavardhan V bought 100,000 shares for $2.81 per share. The transaction valued at 281,000 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Goodburn Giles Andrew bought 13,798 shares of CNDT for $32,011 on May 12 ’25. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 331,168 shares after completing the transaction at $2.32 per share.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNDT now has a Market Capitalization of 266186208 and an Enterprise Value of 1033618816. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.336 whereas that against EBITDA is 129.202.

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNDT is 1.33, which has changed by -0.49373436 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNDT has reached a high of $4.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.42%.

Over the past 3-months, CNDT traded about 1.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CNDT traded about 913950 shares per day. A total of 154.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.27M. Insiders hold about 10.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.26% stake in the company. Shares short for CNDT as of 1767139200 were 4237982 with a Short Ratio of 3.48, compared to 1764288000 on 3629247. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4237982 and a Short% of Float of 2.86.

The current market rating for Conduent Inc (CNDT) reflects the collective analysis of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is $0.0, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.0 and $0.0.

2 analysts predict $793.5M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $803M to a low estimate of $784M. The current estimate, Conduent Inc’s year-ago sales were $800MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $805M. There is a high estimate of $805M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $805M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.36BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.29B and the low estimate is $3.17B.