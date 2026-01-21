Gaining Ground: Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) Closes Lower at 26.72, Down -1.55

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) closed at $26.72 in the last session, down -1.55% from day before closing price of $27.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. OLMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OLMA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.03 and its Current Ratio is at 8.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on January 07, 2026, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40. On October 08, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20. Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Harmon Cyrus bought 10,000 shares for $26.88 per share.

Harmon Cyrus sold 3,489 shares of OLMA for $101,600 on Jan 14 ’26. The Director now owns 737,770 shares after completing the transaction at $29.12 per share. On Jan 15 ’26, another insider, Kovacs Shane William Charles, who serves as the CH. OPERATING & FINANCIAL OFF. of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $28.73 each. As a result, the insider received 2,873,000 and left with 139,727 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLMA now has a Market Capitalization of 2141873024 and an Enterprise Value of 1510111104.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OLMA is 1.91, which has changed by 3.7781692 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OLMA has reached a high of $36.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 152.37%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OLMA traded on average about 3.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1464400 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 68.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.96M. Insiders hold about 16.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.59% stake in the company. Shares short for OLMA as of 1767139200 were 10399087 with a Short Ratio of 2.73, compared to 1764288000 on 10810748. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10399087 and a Short% of Float of 14.069999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) is underway, with the input of 9.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.8 and -$2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.92. EPS for the following year is -$2.31, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$1.79 and -$2.71.