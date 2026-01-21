Gaining Ground: Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) Closes Lower at 26.72, Down -1.55

Nora Barnes

Technology

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) closed at $26.72 in the last session, down -1.55% from day before closing price of $27.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. OLMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OLMA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.03 and its Current Ratio is at 8.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on January 07, 2026, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40. On October 08, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20. Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Harmon Cyrus bought 10,000 shares for $26.88 per share.

Harmon Cyrus sold 3,489 shares of OLMA for $101,600 on Jan 14 ’26. The Director now owns 737,770 shares after completing the transaction at $29.12 per share. On Jan 15 ’26, another insider, Kovacs Shane William Charles, who serves as the CH. OPERATING & FINANCIAL OFF. of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $28.73 each. As a result, the insider received 2,873,000 and left with 139,727 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLMA now has a Market Capitalization of 2141873024 and an Enterprise Value of 1510111104.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OLMA is 1.91, which has changed by 3.7781692 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OLMA has reached a high of $36.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 152.37%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OLMA traded on average about 3.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1464400 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 68.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.96M. Insiders hold about 16.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.59% stake in the company. Shares short for OLMA as of 1767139200 were 10399087 with a Short Ratio of 2.73, compared to 1764288000 on 10810748. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10399087 and a Short% of Float of 14.069999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) is underway, with the input of 9.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.8 and -$2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.92. EPS for the following year is -$2.31, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$1.79 and -$2.71.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.