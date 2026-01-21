Market Update: Outset Medical Inc (OM) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $5.05

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM) closed at $5.05 down -4.72% from its previous closing price of $5.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. OM stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.015.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Outset Medical Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.77 and its Current Ratio is at 7.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on August 08, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $3 from $6 previously. On June 21, 2024, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $6. On April 08, 2024, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on April 08, 2024, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Nash Marc bought 5,375 shares for $5.12 per share.

Trigg Leslie bought 11,794 shares of OM for $60,385 on Jan 20 ’26. On Jan 20 ’26, another insider, Brottem John L., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 9,314 shares for $5.12 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OM now has a Market Capitalization of 91673104 and an Enterprise Value of 15556104. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.241.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OM is 2.07, which has changed by -0.5470085 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OM has reached a high of $21.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -60.37%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OM has traded an average of 970.03K shares per day and 3129510 over the past ten days. A total of 17.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.38M. Insiders hold about 4.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.91% stake in the company. Shares short for OM as of 1767139200 were 2326008 with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 1764288000 on 2118659. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2326008 and a Short% of Float of 12.950000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Outset Medical Inc (OM) is currently attracting attention from 4.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.86 and -$5.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.45. EPS for the following year is -$2.66, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$2.02 and -$3.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $28.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $28.9M to a low estimate of $28.9M. The current estimate, Outset Medical Inc’s year-ago sales were $29.47MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.25M. There is a high estimate of $31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $119.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $119.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $119.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $113.69MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $130M and the low estimate is $124.26M.