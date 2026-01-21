Upward Trajectory: Brera Holdings PLC (SLMT) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $1.74

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: SLMT) was $1.74 for the day, down -11.68% from the previous closing price of $1.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.06 million shares were traded. SLMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.73.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLMT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.28 and its Current Ratio is at 0.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLMT now has a Market Capitalization of 143634512 and an Enterprise Value of 6598931. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 84.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.474 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.975.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLMT is 2.65, which has changed by -0.7407895 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLMT has reached a high of $52.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -44.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -77.38%.

Shares Statistics:

SLMT traded an average of 1.56M shares per day over the past three months and 1114630 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.40M. Insiders hold about 53.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.68% stake in the company. Shares short for SLMT as of 1767139200 were 2902951 with a Short Ratio of 1.86, compared to 1764288000 on 3482826. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2902951 and a Short% of Float of 3.5700000000000003.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.2M and the low estimate is $15.2M.