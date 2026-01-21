Upward Trajectory: Brera Holdings PLC (SLMT) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $1.74

Kevin Freeman

Companies

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: SLMT) was $1.74 for the day, down -11.68% from the previous closing price of $1.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.06 million shares were traded. SLMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.73.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLMT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.28 and its Current Ratio is at 0.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLMT now has a Market Capitalization of 143634512 and an Enterprise Value of 6598931. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 84.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.474 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.975.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLMT is 2.65, which has changed by -0.7407895 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLMT has reached a high of $52.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -44.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -77.38%.

Shares Statistics:

SLMT traded an average of 1.56M shares per day over the past three months and 1114630 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.40M. Insiders hold about 53.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.68% stake in the company. Shares short for SLMT as of 1767139200 were 2902951 with a Short Ratio of 1.86, compared to 1764288000 on 3482826. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2902951 and a Short% of Float of 3.5700000000000003.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.2M and the low estimate is $15.2M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.