Stock Market Recap: Roku Inc (ROKU) Concludes at 102.75, a -0.88 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $103.66 in the prior trading day, Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) closed at $102.75, down -0.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.63 million shares were traded. ROKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.552.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ROKU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.62 and its Current Ratio is at 2.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

On January 05, 2026, Arete Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $132. Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on December 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $135.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Jedda Dan sold 3,000 shares for $107.56 per share. The transaction valued at 322,680 led to the insider holds 87,267 shares of the business.

DANIEL JEDDA bought 3,000 shares of ROKU for $322,680 on Jan 15 ’26. On Jan 12 ’26, another insider, Wood Anthony J., who serves as the CEO and Chairman BOD of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $109.61 each. As a result, the insider received 8,220,734 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROKU now has a Market Capitalization of 15181495296 and an Enterprise Value of 13379512320. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.945 whereas that against EBITDA is 76.928.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ROKU is 1.99, which has changed by 0.30226135 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ROKU has reached a high of $116.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.84%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3214670 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 130.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.92M. Insiders hold about 12.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.56% stake in the company. Shares short for ROKU as of 1767139200 were 7431731 with a Short Ratio of 2.39, compared to 1764288000 on 7555931. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7431731 and a Short% of Float of 6.7.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Roku Inc (ROKU) is a result of the insights provided by 7.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $1.31, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $1.71 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

26 analysts predict $1.35B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.35B. The current estimate, Roku Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.2BFor the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16B. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.11BBased on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.52B and the low estimate is $5.1B.