Analytical Overview: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Bausch Health Companies Inc’s stock clocked out at $6.79, down -2.72% from its previous closing price of $6.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.98 million shares were traded. BHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.71.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.97 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 09, 2025, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8. On August 02, 2024, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $3. On July 10, 2024, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $8.Raymond James initiated its Mkt Perform rating on July 10, 2024, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’25 when PAULSON & CO. INC. bought 2,500,000 shares for $6.25 per share. The transaction valued at 15,625,000 led to the insider holds 73,255,869 shares of the business.

Carson Seana sold 13,370 shares of BHC for $97,735 on Sep 08 ’25. The EVP, General Counsel now owns 499,585 shares after completing the transaction at $7.31 per share. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, Carson Seana, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 13,370 shares for $7.31 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHC now has a Market Capitalization of 2518748672 and an Enterprise Value of 23170809856. As of this moment, Bausch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.051.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BHC is 0.42, which has changed by -0.09585494 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BHC has reached a high of $8.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.34%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BHC traded 2.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1803470 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 370.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.12M. Insiders hold about 11.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.01% stake in the company. Shares short for BHC as of 1767139200 were 4835516 with a Short Ratio of 1.90, compared to 1764288000 on 5649348. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4835516 and a Short% of Float of 1.4099999.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 6.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.02 and $3.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.91. EPS for the following year is $4.2, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $4.66 and $3.72.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $2.71B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.76B to a low estimate of $2.66B. The current estimate, Bausch Health Companies Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.56BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.42B. There is a high estimate of $2.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.41B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.62BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.77B and the low estimate is $10.08B.