Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) closed the day trading at $20.01 down -1.23% from the previous closing price of $20.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.06 million shares were traded. ZETA stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZETA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.01 and its Current Ratio is at 3.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on November 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26. On December 11, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $30.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 11, 2024, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 21 ’26 when Family Trust No C5 bought 262,388 shares for $21.03 per share.

Family Trust III U/A DTD 5/26/ bought 696,857 shares of ZETA for $14,654,903 on Jan 21 ’26. On Jan 12 ’26, another insider, Southbeach Trust R6, who serves as the Stockholder of the company, bought 44,617 shares for $22.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZETA now has a Market Capitalization of 4920786432 and an Enterprise Value of 4637080576. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.786 whereas that against EBITDA is 85.031.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZETA is 1.27, which has changed by 0.073093176 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZETA has reached a high of $26.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.42%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZETA traded about 7.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZETA traded about 10945880 shares per day. A total of 214.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.81M. Insiders hold about 13.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.61% stake in the company. Shares short for ZETA as of 1767139200 were 22336077 with a Short Ratio of 3.05, compared to 1764288000 on 24109326. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22336077 and a Short% of Float of 10.35.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) is currently in the spotlight, with 13.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $379.19M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $381.8M to a low estimate of $365.06M. The current estimate, Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s year-ago sales were $314.67MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $362.16M. There is a high estimate of $363.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $361.69M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZETA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.73B and the low estimate is $1.73B.