Financial Metrics Unveiled: Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) closed at $35.46 in the last session, down -5.19% from day before closing price of $37.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 34.38 million shares were traded. APLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APLD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.82 and its Current Ratio is at 4.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Arete on January 07, 2026, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $99. Compass Point Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when Cummins Wes sold 165,000 shares for $36.42 per share. The transaction valued at 6,009,300 led to the insider holds 4,176,329 shares of the business.

WES CUMMINS bought 165,000 shares of APLD for $6,009,052 on Jan 16 ’26. On Jan 15 ’26, another insider, Nottenburg Richard N, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $35.45 each. As a result, the insider received 425,400 and left with 233,378 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APLD now has a Market Capitalization of 9914113024 and an Enterprise Value of 11231544320. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 42.546 whereas that against EBITDA is 524.569.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APLD is 7.28, which has changed by 2.879668 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APLD has reached a high of $40.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.69%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APLD traded on average about 29.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 45798510 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 279.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.01M. Insiders hold about 15.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.47% stake in the company. Shares short for APLD as of 1767139200 were 76246005 with a Short Ratio of 2.55, compared to 1764288000 on 80339232. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 76246005 and a Short% of Float of 29.700001999999998.

Earnings Estimates

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is currently under the scrutiny of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.89, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$1.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $78.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $99.8M to a low estimate of $56.29M. The current estimate, Applied Digital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $52.92MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.1M. There is a high estimate of $105.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $368.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $322.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $346.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $215.51MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $546.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $642.11M and the low estimate is $355.2M.