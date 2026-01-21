Balance Sheet Insights: NCR Voyix Corp (VYX)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE: VYX) closed at $10.07 down -5.62% from its previous closing price of $10.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.03 million shares were traded. VYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.025.

For a deeper understanding of NCR Voyix Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.94 and its Current Ratio is at 1.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

On June 12, 2024, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16. On March 18, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $14.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on March 18, 2024, with a $14 target price.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 ’25 when KELLY JAMES G bought 22,603 shares for $10.99 per share. The transaction valued at 248,407 led to the insider holds 69,503 shares of the business.

SEN LAURA bought 22,550 shares of VYX for $248,990 on May 13 ’25. The Director now owns 52,203 shares after completing the transaction at $11.04 per share.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VYX now has a Market Capitalization of 1394669952 and an Enterprise Value of 2719670016. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.025 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.141.

The Beta on a monthly basis for VYX is 1.46, which has changed by -0.15182829 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VYX has reached a high of $14.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.38%.

For the past three months, VYX has traded an average of 2.05M shares per day and 1948580 over the past ten days. A total of 138.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.37M. Insiders hold about 0.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.37% stake in the company. Shares short for VYX as of 1767139200 were 23944707 with a Short Ratio of 11.67, compared to 1764288000 on 23932994. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23944707 and a Short% of Float of 25.22.

. The current assessment of NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) involves the perspectives of 7.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.94.

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $690.52M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $693M to a low estimate of $688M. The current estimate, NCR Voyix Corp’s year-ago sales were $678MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $602.34M. There is a high estimate of $667M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $512M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VYX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.82BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.29B and the low estimate is $2.13B.