Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX)

Abby Carey

Technology

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX) was $1.44 for the day, down -8.86% from the previous closing price of $1.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. SGBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SGBX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.14 and its Current Ratio is at 0.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGBX now has a Market Capitalization of 8901738 and an Enterprise Value of 21272352. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.288 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.079.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SGBX is 1.65, which has changed by -0.972721 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SGBX has reached a high of $96.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -46.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -92.63%.

Shares Statistics:

SGBX traded an average of 7.83M shares per day over the past three months and 706360 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.22M. Insiders hold about 15.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.01% stake in the company. Shares short for SGBX as of 1767139200 were 471729 with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 1764288000 on 498182. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 471729 and a Short% of Float of 8.05.

