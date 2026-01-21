Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $148.41 in the prior trading day, Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) closed at $147.48, down -0.63%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. PAYC stock price reached its highest trading level at $150.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.7.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PAYC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On September 26, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $270. TD Cowen Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $258.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’25 when Foster Robert D. sold 1,300 shares for $162.66 per share. The transaction valued at 211,458 led to the insider holds 14,747 shares of the business.

Foster Robert D. bought 1,300 shares of PAYC for $211,458 on Dec 10 ’25. On Dec 05 ’25, another insider, Peck Randall, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 2,192 shares for $165.85 each. As a result, the insider received 363,541 and left with 47,202 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAYC now has a Market Capitalization of 8296721920 and an Enterprise Value of 7807054336. As of this moment, Paycom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.901 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.885.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PAYC is 0.80, which has changed by -0.2850123 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PAYC has reached a high of $267.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $148.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.55%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 767.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 767520 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.75M. Insiders hold about 11.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.38% stake in the company. Shares short for PAYC as of 1767139200 were 2626247 with a Short Ratio of 3.42, compared to 1764288000 on 2550810. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2626247 and a Short% of Float of 6.16.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.97, with high estimates of $3.43 and low estimates of $2.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.06 and $9.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.3. EPS for the following year is $10.07, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $10.68 and $9.3.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $542.79M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $543.77M to a low estimate of $540M. The current estimate, Paycom Software Inc’s year-ago sales were $493.8MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $578.12M. There is a high estimate of $597.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $552.9M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAYC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.88BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2.19B.

