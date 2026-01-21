New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR’s stock clocked out at $54.12, down -1.94% from its previous closing price of $55.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.63 million shares were traded. EDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.045 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.8.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EDU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.63 and its Current Ratio is at 1.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 22 ’25 when Hsieh Louis bought 21,363 shares for $60.84 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDU now has a Market Capitalization of 9022459904 and an Enterprise Value of 82360164352. As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.512 whereas that against EBITDA is 124.433.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EDU is 0.27, which has changed by 0.19640148 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EDU has reached a high of $61.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.12%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EDU traded 899.07K shares on average per day over the past three months and 709450 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 163.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.59M. Insiders hold about 3.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.69% stake in the company. Shares short for EDU as of 1767139200 were 5456992 with a Short Ratio of 6.07, compared to 1764288000 on 4073894. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5456992 and a Short% of Float of 4.52.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.2, EDU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02174307. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EDU, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-09-09 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-04-08 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.81 and $2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.44. EPS for the following year is $3.98, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $4.57 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $1.16B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.19B to a low estimate of $1.13B. The current estimate, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR’s year-ago sales were $1.04BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.33B. There is a high estimate of $1.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.31B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.9BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.8B and the low estimate is $5.72B.