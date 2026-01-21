Financial Health Check: Examining Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT)’s Key Ratios

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT) closed the day trading at $1.84 up 6.98% from the previous closing price of $1.72. In other words, the price has increased by $6.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.56 million shares were traded. DRCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.58.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’25 when Mark Walker bought 300,000 shares for $0.09 per share.

Walker Mark D sold 245,008 shares of DRCT for $51,452 on Nov 14 ’25. The Chairman and CEO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $0.21 per share. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, Walker Mark D, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 27,492 shares for $0.37 each. As a result, the insider received 10,172 and left with 245,008 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRCT now has a Market Capitalization of 2616143 and an Enterprise Value of 10915536. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.309 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.858.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DRCT is 5.96, which has changed by -0.9761277 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DRCT has reached a high of $85.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -67.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -91.51%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DRCT traded about 385.27K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DRCT traded about 466520 shares per day. A total of 1.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.21M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company's shares, while institutions hold 0.48% stake in the company. Shares short for DRCT were 39429 with a Short Ratio of 0.10. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 39429 and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$5.5, with high estimates of -$5.5 and low estimates of -$5.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$47.85 and -$49.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$48.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $7.74M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.74M to a low estimate of $7.74M. The current estimate, Direct Digital Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $9.08MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.07M. There is a high estimate of $7.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.07M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.29MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.62M and the low estimate is $32.62M.