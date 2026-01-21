Deeper Dive: Understanding Optimum Communications Inc (OPTU) Through its Various Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Optimum Communications Inc (NYSE: OPTU) closed at $1.8 in the last session, down -4.76% from day before closing price of $1.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.81 million shares were traded. OPTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.855 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7907.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OPTU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.77 and its Current Ratio is at 0.77.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’25 when Goei Dexter sold 1,000,000 shares for $1.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,783,200 led to the insider holds 6,156,841 shares of the business.

Goei Dexter sold 514,182 shares of OPTU for $901,618 on Dec 09 ’25. The Director now owns 7,156,841 shares after completing the transaction at $1.75 per share. On Dec 10 ’25, another insider, DEXTER GOEI, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000,000 shares for $1.78 each.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.055 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.244.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OPTU is 1.52, which has changed by -0.32978725 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OPTU has reached a high of $3.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.83%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OPTU traded on average about 3.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2627600 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 285.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 249.68M. Insiders hold about 46.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OPTU as of 1767139200 were 38050063 with a Short Ratio of 12.17, compared to 1764288000 on 34889800. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 38050063 and a Short% of Float of 48.730000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.16B to a low estimate of $2.09B. The current estimate, Optimum Communications Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.24BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.06B. There is a high estimate of $2.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.06B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.95BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.5B and the low estimate is $8.16B.