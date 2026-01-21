Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Nuburu Inc (BURU)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Nuburu Inc (AMEX: BURU) closed at $0.18 up 0.74% from its previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has increased by $0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26.58 million shares were traded. BURU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1865 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1737.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nuburu Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.27 and its Current Ratio is at 0.27.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BURU now has a Market Capitalization of 77698952 and an Enterprise Value of 102855720. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7769.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11059.755 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.59.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BURU is 0.51, which has changed by -0.5343915 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BURU has reached a high of $0.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.54%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BURU has traded an average of 51.04M shares per day and 21640290 over the past ten days. A total of 437.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 417.95M. Insiders hold about 4.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.35% stake in the company. Shares short for BURU as of 1767139200 were 28907945 with a Short Ratio of 0.57, compared to 1764288000 on 22327849. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28907945 and a Short% of Float of 6.6000000000000005.