Market Recap Check: MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO)’s Negative Finish at 19.08, Up/Down -1.09

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) closed at $19.08 in the last session, down -1.09% from day before closing price of $19.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. MNSO stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.04.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MNSO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.26 and its Current Ratio is at 1.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNSO now has a Market Capitalization of 5933231104 and an Enterprise Value of 26659559424. As of this moment, MINISO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.79.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MNSO is 0.12, which has changed by -0.16745794 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MNSO has reached a high of $26.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.76%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MNSO traded on average about 592.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 407230 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 306.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 300.08M. Insiders hold about 0.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.69% stake in the company. Shares short for MNSO as of 1767139200 were 2886697 with a Short Ratio of 4.87, compared to 1764288000 on 2821307. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2886697 and a Short% of Float of 2.73.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) is currently in progress, with 2.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.65 and $8.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.27. EPS for the following year is $11.44, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $13.34 and $10.77.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.11B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.16B to a low estimate of $6.07B. The current estimate, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s year-ago sales were $4.71B

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNSO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.99BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.03B and the low estimate is $23.59B.

