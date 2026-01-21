Trading Day Triumph: LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) Ends at $0.41, a -8.09 Surge/Plunge

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) closed the day trading at $0.41 down -8.09% from the previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. LMFA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.458 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3961.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LMFA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.84 and its Current Ratio is at 1.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LMFA now has a Market Capitalization of 5763799 and an Enterprise Value of 11581097. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.53.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LMFA is 2.27, which has changed by -0.7746193 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LMFA has reached a high of $5.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -44.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -71.90%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LMFA traded about 1.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LMFA traded about 596650 shares per day. A total of 15.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.30M. Insiders hold about 19.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.66% stake in the company. Shares short for LMFA as of 1767139200 were 486993 with a Short Ratio of 0.47, compared to 1764288000 on 829423. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 486993 and a Short% of Float of 11.14.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.71 and -$1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.71. EPS for the following year is -$1.72, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$1.3 and -$2.14.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.8M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.8M to a low estimate of $2.8M. The current estimate, LM Funding America Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.99MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3M. There is a high estimate of $3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMFA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.4M and the low estimate is $10.4M.