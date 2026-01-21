Blink Charging Co (BLNK)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 0.84, Down -5.45

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Blink Charging Co’s stock clocked out at $0.84, down -5.45% from its previous closing price of $0.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.78 million shares were traded. BLNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.835.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLNK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.09 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

On November 14, 2024, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3 to $2. On July 31, 2024, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on July 31, 2024, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’25 when Bercovich Michael bought 65,333 shares for $0.77 per share. The transaction valued at 50,392 led to the insider holds 188,563 shares of the business.

Battaglia Michael C. bought 33,333 shares of BLNK for $25,000 on Dec 12 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 267,095 shares after completing the transaction at $0.75 per share. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, LEVINE JACK, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 21,000 shares for $1.02 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,525 and bolstered with 193,857 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLNK now has a Market Capitalization of 118468672 and an Enterprise Value of 83073568. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.779 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.365.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLNK is 1.84, which has changed by -0.34052044 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLNK has reached a high of $2.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.15%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLNK traded 4.71M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4641140 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 141.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.02M. Insiders hold about 2.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.04% stake in the company. Shares short for BLNK as of 1767139200 were 14720841 with a Short Ratio of 3.13, compared to 1764288000 on 16205789. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14720841 and a Short% of Float of 10.479999.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Blink Charging Co (BLNK) reflects the combined expertise of 2.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $28.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $28.76M to a low estimate of $28.1M. The current estimate, Blink Charging Co’s year-ago sales were $30.18M

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $105.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $104.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $126.2MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $128.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $143.8M and the low estimate is $119.8M.