Ratio Review: Analyzing SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Abby Carey

Earnings

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $90.07 in the prior trading day, SPS Commerce Inc (NASDAQ: SPSC) closed at $89.17, down -1.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. SPSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPSC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.56 and its Current Ratio is at 1.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On October 31, 2025, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $80. Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 31, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 07 ’26 when Reaume Marty M sold 1,732 shares for $92.26 per share. The transaction valued at 159,794 led to the insider holds 9,158 shares of the business.

MARTHA REAUME bought 1,732 shares of SPSC for $158,426 on Jan 07 ’26. On Jul 21 ’25, another insider, JAMES RAMSEY, who serves as the Former director of the company, bought 15,380 shares for $137.45 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPSC now has a Market Capitalization of 3380324352 and an Enterprise Value of 3238438912. As of this moment, SPS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.438 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.768.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SPSC is 0.56, which has changed by -0.5357934 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SPSC has reached a high of $197.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.36%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 545.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 400930 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.06M. Insiders hold about 1.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.26% stake in the company. Shares short for SPSC as of 1767139200 were 1886020 with a Short Ratio of 3.46, compared to 1764288000 on 2151737. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1886020 and a Short% of Float of 6.890000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.18 and $4.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.13. EPS for the following year is $4.53, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $4.98 and $4.24.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $193.6M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $194.15M to a low estimate of $193.2M. The current estimate, SPS Commerce Inc’s year-ago sales were $170.91MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $197.63M. There is a high estimate of $207.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $194.25M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $753M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $752.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $752.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $637.76MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $807.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $810.62M and the low estimate is $805M.

