Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding ThredUp Inc (TDUP) Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) was $5.35 for the day, down -4.12% from the previous closing price of $5.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.77 million shares were traded. TDUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.195.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TDUP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 204.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.92 and its Current Ratio is at 0.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on October 30, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11. On August 05, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $12.Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on July 29, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 ’25 when Homer Christopher sold 68,358 shares for $7.42 per share. The transaction valued at 507,326 led to the insider holds 1,170,567 shares of the business.

Reinhart James G. sold 198,690 shares of TDUP for $1,474,598 on Dec 02 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 626,001 shares after completing the transaction at $7.42 per share. On Dec 02 ’25, another insider, Sobers Sean, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 51,220 shares for $7.42 each. As a result, the insider received 380,134 and left with 495,336 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDUP now has a Market Capitalization of 669509120 and an Enterprise Value of 672696128. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.255 whereas that against EBITDA is -91.936.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TDUP is 1.73, which has changed by 1.5363636 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TDUP has reached a high of $12.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.13%.

Shares Statistics:

TDUP traded an average of 1.89M shares per day over the past three months and 1973600 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.24M. Insiders hold about 25.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TDUP as of 1767139200 were 15395773 with a Short Ratio of 8.15, compared to 1764288000 on 16507053. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15395773 and a Short% of Float of 15.49.