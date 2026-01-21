Financial Fitness Check: Examining Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI)’s Key Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RANI) closed at $1.36 down -2.16% from its previous closing price of $1.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.75 million shares were traded. RANI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3798 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.26 and its Current Ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on August 02, 2024, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17. On June 14, 2024, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15. On June 13, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on June 13, 2024, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 23 ’25 when IMRAN MIR A bought 2,083,334 shares for $0.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,260,417 led to the insider holds 2,083,334 shares of the business.

South Cone Investments Limited sold 4,000,000 shares of RANI for $11,074,000 on Oct 21 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 2,379,194 shares after completing the transaction at $2.77 per share. On Oct 20 ’25, another insider, South Cone Investments Limited, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,923,000 shares for $2.41 each. As a result, the insider received 4,637,314 and left with 6,379,194 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RANI now has a Market Capitalization of 166797936 and an Enterprise Value of 141953056. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 137.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 118.294 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.545.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RANI is 0.44, which has changed by -0.067114115 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RANI has reached a high of $3.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.77%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RANI has traded an average of 18.86M shares per day and 1346070 over the past ten days. A total of 97.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.42M. Insiders hold about 38.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.14% stake in the company. Shares short for RANI as of 1767139200 were 13886343 with a Short Ratio of 0.74, compared to 1764288000 on 10601934. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13886343 and a Short% of Float of 14.680000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RANI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03M