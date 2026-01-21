Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down IGC Pharma Inc (IGC)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX: IGC) closed at $0.28 in the last session, down -5.47% from day before closing price of $0.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. IGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.295 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IGC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.87 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IGC now has a Market Capitalization of 26620150 and an Enterprise Value of 25028394. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.326.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IGC is 0.34, which has changed by -0.16666669 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IGC has reached a high of $0.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.54%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IGC traded on average about 753.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 426730 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 91.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.78M. Insiders hold about 23.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.67% stake in the company. Shares short for IGC as of 1767139200 were 377332 with a Short Ratio of 0.50, compared to 1764288000 on 292751. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 377332 and a Short% of Float of 0.53.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $193k. It ranges from a high estimate of $193k to a low estimate of $193k. The current estimate, IGC Pharma Inc’s year-ago sales were $257kFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $198k. There is a high estimate of $198k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $198k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $910k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $910k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $910k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.27MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5M and the low estimate is $1M.