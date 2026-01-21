Financial Health Report: TAL Education Group ADR (TAL)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) closed the day trading at $10.72 down -2.99% from the previous closing price of $11.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.1 million shares were traded. TAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.665.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TAL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

On June 27, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $11.54. Macquarie Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 ’25 when ZHANG KAIFU bought 5,155 shares for $12.60 per share.

PENG ALEX ZHUANGZHUANG bought 15,294 shares of TAL for $192,704 on Oct 27 ’25. On Aug 25 ’25, another insider, TIAN MI, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 53,655 shares for $10.87 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TAL now has a Market Capitalization of 6523353088 and an Enterprise Value of -842787648. As of this moment, TAL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.318 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.998.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TAL is 0.07, which has changed by 0.21029568 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TAL has reached a high of $15.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.02%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TAL traded about 3.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TAL traded about 3639440 shares per day. A total of 460.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 459.98M. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.75% stake in the company. Shares short for TAL as of 1767139200 were 23968461 with a Short Ratio of 7.18, compared to 1764288000 on 27229825. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23968461 and a Short% of Float of 8.939999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TAL, which recently paid a dividend on 2017-05-09 with an ex-dividend date of 2017-05-09. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-08-16 when the company split stock in a 6:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $766.03M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $818.7M to a low estimate of $702M. The current estimate, TAL Education Group ADR’s year-ago sales were $606.45MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $775.62M. There is a high estimate of $805.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $739M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.1B and the low estimate is $3.47B.