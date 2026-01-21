Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR)

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, BBVA Argentina ADR’s stock clocked out at $17.27, down -2.32% from its previous closing price of $17.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. BBAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.0.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BBAR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBAR now has a Market Capitalization of 3977875200. As of this moment, BBVA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BBAR is 1.07, which has changed by -0.25243127 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BBAR has reached a high of $23.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.04%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BBAR traded 1.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 625570 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 204.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.01M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.43% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAR as of 1767139200 were 1516859 with a Short Ratio of 1.51, compared to 1764288000 on 1605663. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1516859 and a Short% of Float of 4.16.

Dividends & Splits

BBAR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.87. The current Payout Ratio is 81.67% for BBAR, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-08-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-22. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2009-09-22 when the company split stock in a 1138:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) in the stock market.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.99 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $904.84B. There is a high estimate of $1.07T for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $715.93B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.47T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.26T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.36T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.22TBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.15T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.8T and the low estimate is $3.04T.