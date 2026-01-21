Balance Sheet Dive: Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $1.35 in the prior trading day, Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM) closed at $1.28, down -5.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.77 million shares were traded. BTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3295 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BTM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.88 and its Current Ratio is at 1.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.32.

On May 16, 2025, Northland Capital Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $5. On December 20, 2023, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $3.50.Northland Capital initiated its Market Perform rating on December 20, 2023, with a $3.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 ’25 when Buchanan Christopher Scott sold 7,000 shares for $1.42 per share. The transaction valued at 9,940 led to the insider holds 619,276 shares of the business.

Buchanan Christopher Scott sold 7,000 shares of BTM for $18,900 on Nov 03 ’25. The COO and President now owns 126,276 shares after completing the transaction at $2.70 per share. On Nov 05 ’25, another insider, Mintz Brandon Taylor, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 168,967 shares for $2.70 each. As a result, the insider received 456,211 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTM now has a Market Capitalization of 93704672 and an Enterprise Value of 108627008. As of this moment, Bitcoin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.171 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.705.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTM is 0.87, which has changed by -0.21052629 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTM has reached a high of $6.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -59.26%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 885120 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 73.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.94M. Insiders hold about 59.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BTM as of 1767139200 were 2628274 with a Short Ratio of 2.24, compared to 1764288000 on 2262483. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2628274 and a Short% of Float of 7.46.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) involves the perspectives of 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.0, with high estimates of $0.0 and low estimates of $0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $113.93M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $115.9M to a low estimate of $112M. The current estimate, Bitcoin Depot Inc’s year-ago sales were $136.83MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.5M. There is a high estimate of $133.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $614.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $610.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $612.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $573.7MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $556.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $582M and the low estimate is $531.1M.