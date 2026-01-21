Ratios Revealed: Decoding Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)’s Financial Health

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR) was $64.44 for the day, down -5.58% from the previous closing price of $68.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.12 million shares were traded. PCOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PCOR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

On December 17, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $88. On October 03, 2025, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $84.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on October 03, 2025, with a $84 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Fu Howard sold 814 shares for $72.99 per share. The transaction valued at 59,414 led to the insider holds 178,237 shares of the business.

HOWARD FU bought 814 shares of PCOR for $59,414 on Jan 02 ’26. On Dec 22 ’25, another insider, Fu Howard, who serves as the CFO & Treasurer of the company, sold 796 shares for $74.42 each. As a result, the insider received 59,238 and left with 179,051 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCOR now has a Market Capitalization of 10018478080 and an Enterprise Value of 9407023104. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.375 whereas that against EBITDA is -138.349.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PCOR is 0.90, which has changed by -0.1359666 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PCOR has reached a high of $88.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.78%.

Shares Statistics:

PCOR traded an average of 1.26M shares per day over the past three months and 1372910 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 150.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.39M. Insiders hold about 19.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.34% stake in the company. Shares short for PCOR as of 1767139200 were 9245233 with a Short Ratio of 7.31, compared to 1764288000 on 8468314. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9245233 and a Short% of Float of 8.9099996.

Earnings Estimates

Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) is currently under the scrutiny of 20.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.41 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $2.08 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $345.84M to a low estimate of $339.5M. The current estimate, Procore Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $302.05MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $349.52M. There is a high estimate of $355M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $346.6M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.52B and the low estimate is $1.45B.