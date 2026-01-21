Metric Analysis: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Nora Barnes

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) closed at $253.87 down -4.45% from its previous closing price of $265.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.67 million shares were traded. ADSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $262.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $252.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Autodesk Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.82 and its Current Ratio is at 0.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rothschild & Co Redburn on January 09, 2026, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $375. On December 17, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $365. Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $375.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 ’25 when Howard Ayanna sold 917 shares for $325.00 per share. The transaction valued at 298,025 led to the insider holds 3,476 shares of the business.

AYANNA M HOWARD bought 917 shares of ADSK for $298,025 on Sep 29 ’25. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, Blum Steven M, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 22,420 shares for $323.75 each. As a result, the insider received 7,258,476 and left with 13,099 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADSK now has a Market Capitalization of 54074310656 and an Enterprise Value of 54265438208. As of this moment, Autodesk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.878 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.624.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADSK is 1.45, which has changed by -0.118626654 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADSK has reached a high of $329.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $232.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.28%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADSK has traded an average of 1.49M shares per day and 1952360 over the past ten days. A total of 212.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 211.28M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.76% stake in the company. Shares short for ADSK as of 1767139200 were 4308960 with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 1764288000 on 3193936. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4308960 and a Short% of Float of 2.0399998999999998.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.48. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ADSK, which recently paid a dividend on 2005-03-22 with an ex-dividend date of 2005-03-22. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-12-21 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Autodesk Inc (ADSK) is currently in the spotlight, with 24.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.59, with high estimates of $2.73 and low estimates of $2.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.43 and $10.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.24. EPS for the following year is $11.61, with 33.0 analysts recommending between $12.68 and $10.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.91B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.93B to a low estimate of $1.9B. The current estimate, Autodesk Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.64BFor the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.84B. There is a high estimate of $1.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.8B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.13BBased on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.25B and the low estimate is $7.79B.

