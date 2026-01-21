Metric Analysis: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) closed at $253.87 down -4.45% from its previous closing price of $265.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.67 million shares were traded. ADSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $262.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $252.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Autodesk Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.82 and its Current Ratio is at 0.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rothschild & Co Redburn on January 09, 2026, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $375. On December 17, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $365. Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $375.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 ’25 when Howard Ayanna sold 917 shares for $325.00 per share. The transaction valued at 298,025 led to the insider holds 3,476 shares of the business.

AYANNA M HOWARD bought 917 shares of ADSK for $298,025 on Sep 29 ’25. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, Blum Steven M, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 22,420 shares for $323.75 each. As a result, the insider received 7,258,476 and left with 13,099 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADSK now has a Market Capitalization of 54074310656 and an Enterprise Value of 54265438208. As of this moment, Autodesk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.878 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.624.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADSK is 1.45, which has changed by -0.118626654 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADSK has reached a high of $329.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $232.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.28%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADSK has traded an average of 1.49M shares per day and 1952360 over the past ten days. A total of 212.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 211.28M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.76% stake in the company. Shares short for ADSK as of 1767139200 were 4308960 with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 1764288000 on 3193936. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4308960 and a Short% of Float of 2.0399998999999998.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.48. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ADSK, which recently paid a dividend on 2005-03-22 with an ex-dividend date of 2005-03-22. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-12-21 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Autodesk Inc (ADSK) is currently in the spotlight, with 24.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.59, with high estimates of $2.73 and low estimates of $2.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.43 and $10.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.24. EPS for the following year is $11.61, with 33.0 analysts recommending between $12.68 and $10.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.91B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.93B to a low estimate of $1.9B. The current estimate, Autodesk Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.64BFor the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.84B. There is a high estimate of $1.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.8B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.13BBased on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.25B and the low estimate is $7.79B.