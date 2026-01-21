Analyzing Ratios: Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) closed at $4.2 in the last session, up 3.57% from day before closing price of $4.06. In other words, the price has increased by $3.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.57 million shares were traded. ABUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ABUS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.80 and its Current Ratio is at 18.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

On February 25, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5. On December 17, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 17, 2020, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 ’25 when McElhaugh Michael J. bought 246,886 shares for $3.26 per share.

McElhaugh Michael J. bought 53,114 shares of ABUS for $170,098 on Apr 15 ’25. On Mar 31 ’25, another insider, Sofia Michael J., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $3.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABUS now has a Market Capitalization of 808722496 and an Enterprise Value of 719626496. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 55.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 49.269 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.464.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABUS is 0.71, which has changed by 0.26086962 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABUS has reached a high of $5.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.22%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ABUS traded on average about 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1774990 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 191.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.34M. Insiders hold about 21.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.15% stake in the company. Shares short for ABUS as of 1767139200 were 12535638 with a Short Ratio of 10.06, compared to 1764288000 on 11206745. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12535638 and a Short% of Float of 9.24.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 1.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $841k. It ranges from a high estimate of $981k to a low estimate of $701k. The current estimate, Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.25MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $561k. There is a high estimate of $561k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $561k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.8MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88M and the low estimate is $1.4M.