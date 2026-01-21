Closing Bell Recap: GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) Ends at $38.53, Reflecting a -5.24% Downturn

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) closed the day trading at $38.53 down -5.24% from the previous closing price of $40.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.01 million shares were traded. GDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GDS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.51 and its Current Ratio is at 2.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.63.

On August 12, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $48. JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on July 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $46.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when LIM AH DOO bought 3,300 shares for $38.21 per share.

Liang Yan bought 5,000 shares of GDS for $191,050 on Sep 15 ’25. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, Wei Huang, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,718,671 shares for $38.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDS now has a Market Capitalization of 7378961920 and an Enterprise Value of 94107295744. As of this moment, GDS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 67.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5242.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.402 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.365.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GDS is 0.36, which has changed by 1.0411646 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GDS has reached a high of $52.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.75%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GDS traded about 1.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GDS traded about 3039250 shares per day. A total of 200.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.93M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.48% stake in the company. Shares short for GDS as of 1767139200 were 8514750 with a Short Ratio of 5.03, compared to 1764288000 on 8535122. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8514750 and a Short% of Float of 7.33.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) is a result of the insights provided by 1.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.84 and $9.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.36 and -$1.12.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $2.92B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.01B to a low estimate of $2.8B. The current estimate, GDS Holdings Limited ADR’s year-ago sales were $2.69BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.01B. There is a high estimate of $3.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.8B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.32BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.58B and the low estimate is $12.22B.

