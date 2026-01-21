Closing Bell Recap: GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) Ends at $38.53, Reflecting a -5.24% Downturn

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) closed the day trading at $38.53 down -5.24% from the previous closing price of $40.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.01 million shares were traded. GDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GDS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.51 and its Current Ratio is at 2.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.63.

On August 12, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $48. JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on July 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $46.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when LIM AH DOO bought 3,300 shares for $38.21 per share.

Liang Yan bought 5,000 shares of GDS for $191,050 on Sep 15 ’25. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, Wei Huang, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,718,671 shares for $38.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDS now has a Market Capitalization of 7378961920 and an Enterprise Value of 94107295744. As of this moment, GDS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 67.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5242.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.402 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.365.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GDS is 0.36, which has changed by 1.0411646 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GDS has reached a high of $52.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.75%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GDS traded about 1.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GDS traded about 3039250 shares per day. A total of 200.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.93M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.48% stake in the company. Shares short for GDS as of 1767139200 were 8514750 with a Short Ratio of 5.03, compared to 1764288000 on 8535122. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8514750 and a Short% of Float of 7.33.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) is a result of the insights provided by 1.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.84 and $9.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.36 and -$1.12.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $2.92B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.01B to a low estimate of $2.8B. The current estimate, GDS Holdings Limited ADR’s year-ago sales were $2.69BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.01B. There is a high estimate of $3.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.8B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.32BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.58B and the low estimate is $12.22B.